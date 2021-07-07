United States and French military partnership commemorated in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, Va. — Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Brown and his French counterpart paid a visit to Hampton Roads Wednesday, commemorating the partnership the two nations have forged over the years.

General Brown and General Philippe Lavigne, French Air and Space Force Chief of Staff, took part in a wreath laying at the Yorktown Victory Monument to pay tribute to fallen service members.

Wednesday's wreath laying honored those who fought and died for American Independence at Yorktown in 1781.

"Our two nations must continue to work side by side just as we did here at Yorktown over 200 years ago, as Air Power enters a new age, together the French and US Air Forces need to ensure air power can continue to be delivered anytime, anywhere," General Brown said in comments at the event.

Member of the French Air and Space Force are visiting Joint Base Langley-Eustis before returning to France after taking part in missions in the Pacific.