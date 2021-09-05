Watch
US Navy identifies 5 Sailors killed in San Diego helicopter crash

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby K. Neal/Released
MH-60 Seahawk helicopters conduct a fly-by over the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) during an air power demonstration. Lincoln is en route to the United States to complete an eight-month change-of-homeport deployment during which it operated in the U.S. 5th, 6th and 7th Fleet areas of responsibility.
Posted at 1:00 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 13:00:42-04

The United States Navy identified the five Sailors killed in an August 31 helicopter crash off the coast of San Diego.

The names of the deceased are:

  • Lt. Bradley A. Foster, 29, a pilot from Oakhurst, California
  • Lt. Paul R. Fridley, 28, a pilot from Annandale, Virginia
  • Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class James P. Buriak, 31, from Salem, Virginia
  • Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Sarah F. Burns, 31, from Severna Park, Maryland
  • Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey J. Tucker, 21, from St. Louis, Missouri

The Sailors were declared dead after an extensive search, which has shifted to a recovery operation.

According to the Navy, the Sailors were part of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8, which was embarked on the USS Abraham Lincoln.

Five additional Sailors on the aircraft carrier were hurt in the incident. Two were taken ashore to be treated and another three were treated on the ship.

The crash's cause is still under investigation.

