USNS Supply returns to Naval Station Norfolk after 3-month deployment

NORFOLK, Va. - The USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), Military Sealift Command's fast combat support ship, will return to Naval Station Norfolk Monday, June 28 after a successful three-month deployment.

Supply is the U.S. Navy's largest combat logistic ship, and served in the U.S. Second and Sixth Fleets as a one-stop-shop for fuel, ammunition and other cargo to Navy warships and U.S. Naval partner nations Canada, France, Portugal, Italy and Germany.

According to the Navy, because of Supply's speed, it can keep up with carrier battle groups while also carrying more than 7.5 million gallons of oil, 2,150 tons of ammunition, 500 tons of dry stores and 250 tons of refrigerated stores.

Supply will return to its homeport at 9:30 a.m. Monday.