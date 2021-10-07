USS Carter Hall returns home to Hampton Roads after 7 month deployment

Gray skies couldn’t dampen spirits at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek in Virginia Beach on Thursday.

It is homecoming day for the USS Carter Hall! The crew is returning home after a seven-month deployment overseas.

The Carter Hall is part of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group and it left Hampton Roads back in March.

The men and women spent that time deployed ensuring maritime security as well as taking part in several multinational operations.

The other locally based ship of the Iwo Jima ARG is the USS San Antonio. It is expected back at Naval Station Norfolk on Saturday.