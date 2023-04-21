USS George H.W. Bush, Carrier Air Wing 7 returning after 8-month deployment

NORFOLK — After an eight-month deployment that included operations in Europe and Africa, the USS George H.W. Bush is returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday.

The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) left Norfolk in August 2022 and, with other members of its Carrier Strike Group (CSG), participated in NATO-led vigilance activity Neptune Strike and Juniper Oak 23-2, a bilateral U.S.-Israeli exercise, according to a news release from the U.S. 2nd Fleet public affairs office.

The eight squadrons of Carrier Air Wing 7 will also return this weekend.

“Since taking command before deployment, I have had the privilege and honor to serve with the finest warriors, teachers, leaders, and ambassadors in the U.S. Navy,” said commanding officer Capt. Dave Pollard in a news release. “Our Sailors serve our great nation honorably, exemplifying the service, grit, humility and resilience our namesake, President George Herbert Walker Bush, displayed throughout his life of service to family and country.”

The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulfe — also part of CSG 10 — will be returning to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday as well.

Schedule of Events

Friday, 21 April:

· 10 a.m.: VAW-121 Flyover and Homecoming (NAVSTA Norfolk)

· 10:30 a.m.: VRC-40 Flyover and Homecoming (NAVSTA Norfolk)

· 2 p.m.: VFA-103 Flyover and Homecoming (NAS Oceana)

Saturday, 22 April:

· 4 p.m.: HSM-46 Flyover and Homecoming (NAVSTA Norfolk)

Sunday, 23 April:

· 2 p.m.: HSC-5 Flyover and Homecoming (NAVSTA Norfolk)

