USS Gerald R. Ford completes first Full Ship Shock Trial event, first aircraft carrier to do so since 1987

Seaman Jackson Adkins/USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completes the first scheduled explosive event of Full Ship Shock Trials while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 18, 2021. The U.S. Navy conducts shock trials of new ship designs using live explosives to confirm that our warships can continue to meet demanding mission requirements under harsh conditions they might encounter in battle. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Jackson Adkins)
Posted at 2:16 PM, Jun 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-20 14:16:48-04

The USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) successfully completed its first scheduled explosive event as part of Full Ship Shock Trials Friday, June 18.

The first-in-class aircraft carrier departed Naval Station Norfolk on Monday for the shock trials, which are being conducted on the East Coast.

During those trials, the Ford will be tested with live explosives to ensure the new ship design is battle-ready and can survive after exposure to an underwater shock.

The Ford is the first aircraft carrier to undergo FSSTs since the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) in 1987.

When it completes FSST later this summer, it will enter a Planned Incremental Availability for six months of modernization, maintenance and repairs before its operational employment.

