USS Gerald R. Ford prepares for first deployment planned for fall

NORFOLK, Va. - The first in class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford has completed sea trials after a planned maintenance period.

It comes after six months of modernization and maintenance work at Newport News Shipbuilding, where the carrier was built.

This is a big deal because now that the ship is back at Naval Station Norfolk the crew is starting several months of training. This is all to get ready for the first deployment planned for this fall.

Getting to this point has been a huge goal for the Navy and shipyard - proving that all the new systems on the Ford are ready to go.