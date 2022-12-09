Watch Now
USS Harry S. Truman arrives at Norfolk Naval Shipyard

On Wednesday Dec. 7, USS Harry S. Truman arrived at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in Portsmouth. Truman was deployed for nine months, responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Truman is now preparing to "fully execute come January," according to U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

“Our extensive preparations for conducting major maintenance on this critical national asset positions us well moving into the start of Truman’s availability in early January,” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Dianna Wolfson.

USS Harry S. Truman arriving at Norfolk Naval Shipyard
