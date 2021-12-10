USS Iwo Jima to call Naval Station Norfolk its new homeport as it arrives in Hampton Roads Dec. 13

NORFOLK, Va. - The USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) has arrived at its new home.

The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship will arrive its new homeport at Naval Station Norfolk on Monday, Dec. 13. Its current homeport is at Naval Station Mayport in Mayport, Florida.

The U.S. Navy says the ship’s arrival is part of a series of planned homeport shifts set to occur over the next few years. The plan will increase the number of guided-missile destroyers in the Mayport area and consolidate amphibious ships in the Norfolk area. It will support extended maintenance availabilities at local shipyards in both fleet concentration areas.

As News 3 has previously reported, the Navy plans to concentrate all the East-coast amphibious ships in Norfolk. The Iwo Jima is the last piece of that plan.

When the ship arrives at Naval Station Norfolk Monday, all of the East Coast LHD, LPD, and LSD will call Hampton Roads home.