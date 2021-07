NORFOLK, Va. — The USS Philippine Sea has a new homeport: Naval Station Norfolk.

The cruiser moved to Hampton Roads last month from Mayport, Florida.

The Navy says the move is support an upcoming maintenance availability in the region.

It marks the first time in more than 50 years that a cruiser will not be homeported in Mayport.

The Philippine Sea recently completed a nearly 10-month long deployment that included 18 transits of the Strait of Hormuz.