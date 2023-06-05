USS Stout commanding officer relieved of duty due to 'loss of confidence in his ability to command'

NORFOLK, Va. — The commanding officer of the USS Stout has been relieved of duty for "loss of confidence in his ability to command."

Commander Jeffery Applebaugh will be reassigned from the vessel. He has served as commander since Oct. 2022.

The U.S. Navy said Captain Scott Rosetti will be temporarily reassigned as commanding officer of the Stout until permanent relief takes command.

"Commander Applebaugh will be temporarily reassigned to the staff of Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic," the Navy said in a press release. "There is no impact to the command’s mission or schedule due to the relief."

The USS Stout is homeported in Norfolk.