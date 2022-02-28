USS Washington returns home to Norfolk from deployment

NORFOLK, Va. - There are a lot of happy families across Hampton Roads Monday evening.

This comes after the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Washington (SSN 787) returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk from deployment Sunday.

The Washington was deployed for a little more than six months, traveling more than 3,700 nautical miles during that time.

The Washington made port calls in Norway, Scotland, and France.

The submarine crew also got to experience life in the Arctic Circle during a time of year when the sun doesn't rise.

“I’m incredibly proud of the crew,” said Cmdr. Eric Astle. “Their persistence and enthusiasm in executing 192 days of sustained operations with a 92 percent operational tempo is just incredible. The team covered more ground than I could have imagined, transiting over 37,000 nautical miles, meeting complex mission assignments and fixing every material challenge the boat threw their way. It’s hard work to do such a tough job for so long with limited contact with family and friends, but the team never wavered in their commitment to the mission.”

When Washington arrived home, sailors were welcomed by greetings and welcome home signs from family and friends.