Substance abuse rehabilitation center geared towards veterans opens in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - A new intensive inpatient drug and alcohol rehabilitation center geared specifically towards veterans opened Wednesday in Portsmouth.

Safe Harbor Tactical Recovery Center, located at 1816 Elm Avenue, will begin serving veterans in January of 2022. The facility has 20 beds and is set up for 45-day stays.

Part of the individualized treatment includes weekly yoga, nutrition education, gym equipment, weekly equine therapy and more.

Safe Harbor currently operates two other treatment facilities: a 30-day inpatient center at 2700 London Boulevard in Portsmouth and a day treatment Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) at 3516 Queen Street, also in Portsmouth.