Veterans Day 2022 freebies for veterans and active duty military

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Many stores and restaurants are celebrating our country’s active duty military members and veterans by offering free or discounted meals, beverages, services and more. News 3 picked the top ten offers available in Hampton Roads!

Unless stated otherwise, these deals are only redeemable on Veterans Day and a valid military ID is needed to redeem the offers.

1. 7-Eleven is offering a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog. The offer can be redeemed in-store or through the 7NOW app for delivery.

2. Applebee’s is giving veterans and active-duty military members free meals from a curated menu with seven special entrees.

3. At Denny’s, you can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast at from 5 a.m. to noon.

4. Dunkin’ Donuts locations are giving veterans and active-duty military members a free donut. But if you prefer Krispy Kreme, they’re doing the same, and throwing in a free coffee too.

5. IHOP is serving free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes at all its locations.

6. Insomnia Cookies is paying tribute to veterans and active military with free six-packs of cookies.

7. Head to Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers in Virginia Beach to claim a card for a free Original Double combo meal! The card is valid from Veterans Day until November 30.

8. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., swing by any Texas Roadhouse parking lot to claim a free meal voucher.

9. California Pizza Kitchen is thanking veterans and active military for their service by offering one free entrée and beverage. Check out the menu here.

10. Service members can head to Great Clips or Sports Clips to get a free haircut. Be sure to contact the salons beforehand to ensure they are a participating location.

These are just 10 of the many freebies and discounts available to active military members and veterans on November 11. Click here to see the whole list!