Virginia leaders share statements on Afghanistan

The Taliban has nearly taken over all of Afghanistan as the U.S. continues to withdraw from the Middle Eastern country ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11.

On Monday, President Biden said he stands behind his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and he admitted that the Taliban takeover of the country happened quicker than his administration anticipated. He added that the mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building or creating a centralized democracy.

The U.S. has deployed thousands of troops to the country to assist with evacuating U.S. and allied personnel, as well as Afghans who have helped America and those at special risk from the Taliban advance. Despite that, stunning video continues to come out of Afghanistan, showing crowds of people desperate to flee the country.

Related: Local military family weighs in on situation in Afghanistan

Now, Virginia elected officials and public figures are weighing in on what is happening in Afghanistan.

Governor Northam's statement:

Last week I was honored to meet some of the thousands of Afghan citizens and families who have sought refuge at Fort Lee in Virginia.



I'm coordinating with DC and have made it clear: we're ready and willing to take thousands more. Virginia will continue to serve as safe harbor. — Governor Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) August 16, 2021

Sen. Mark Warner's statement:

My statement on Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/hiYqUteXFz — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 16, 2021

Sen. Thom Tillis' statement:

I’ve been hearing from a number of veterans who served in Afghanistan. Some are angry, others are despondent. Our troops did everything we asked them to do and more. They served with honor, duty, and purpose. They need to know we will never forget their service and sacrifice. — Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) August 15, 2021

Sen. Tim Kaine's statement:

What we are seeing unfold in Afghanistan is devastating. At this time, we must do everything we can to prioritize the evacuation of U.S. personnel, Afghan partners, journalists, women leaders, activists, human rights defenders, and others. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 16, 2021

Sep. Elaine Luria's Statement:

We must ultimately grapple with the failures that led to the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban, but today, in this moment, we must keep our focus on taking every possible measure to evacuate American citizens and our Afghan partners who fought bravely beside us for two decades. — Rep. Elaine Luria (@RepElaineLuria) August 16, 2021

Republican nominee for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's statement:

To the men and women who served in Afghanistan, the work you did was very important and your sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our nation owes you and your families a debt it can never repay. — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) August 15, 2021

Democratic nominee for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe's statement: