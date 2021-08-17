Watch
Virginia leaders share statements on Afghanistan

Shekib Rahmani/AP
U.S soldiers stand guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021. On Monday, the U.S. military and officials focus was on Kabul’s airport, where thousands of Afghans trapped by the sudden Taliban takeover rushed the tarmac and clung to U.S. military planes deployed to fly out staffers of the U.S. Embassy, which shut down Sunday, and others. (AP Photo/Shekib Rahmani)
Posted at 6:15 AM, Aug 17, 2021
The Taliban has nearly taken over all of Afghanistan as the U.S. continues to withdraw from the Middle Eastern country ahead of the 20th anniversary of the attacks on 9/11.

On Monday, President Biden said he stands behind his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan and he admitted that the Taliban takeover of the country happened quicker than his administration anticipated. He added that the mission in Afghanistan was never supposed to be nation-building or creating a centralized democracy.

The U.S. has deployed thousands of troops to the country to assist with evacuating U.S. and allied personnel, as well as Afghans who have helped America and those at special risk from the Taliban advance. Despite that, stunning video continues to come out of Afghanistan, showing crowds of people desperate to flee the country.

Now, Virginia elected officials and public figures are weighing in on what is happening in Afghanistan.

Governor Northam's statement:

Sen. Mark Warner's statement:

Sen. Thom Tillis' statement:

Sen. Tim Kaine's statement:

Sep. Elaine Luria's Statement:

Republican nominee for Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's statement:

Democratic nominee for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe's statement:

