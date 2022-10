HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia National Guard soldiers assigned to the Sandston-based Aviation Batallion returned to Virginia Saturday and reunited with loved ones.

Soldiers were serving on federal active duty in Kosovo since Feb. 2022.

About 140 soldiers mobilized as Task Force Pegasus, flying more than 1,700 accident-free flight hours, and completing more than 275 aerial missions. They also conducted 14 medical evacuation missions.