Watchdog suggests measure to better protect military weapons systems from cyberattacks

Better communication with contractors could help
John Williams/U.S. Navy
The Laser Weapon System (LaWS) temporarily installed aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) in San Diego, Calif., is a technology demonstrator built by the Naval Sea Systems Command from commercial fiber solid state lasers, utilizing combination methods developed at the Naval Research Laboratory. LaWS can be directed onto targets from the radar track obtained from a MK 15 Phalanx Close-In Weapon system or other targeting source. The Office of Naval Research's Solid State Laser portfolio includes LaWS development and upgrades providing a quick reaction capability for the fleet with an affordable SSL weapon prototype. This capability provides Navy ships a method for Sailors to easily defeat small boat threats and aerial targets without using bullets. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released)
Laser Weapon System
Posted at 9:01 AM, Mar 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 09:12:51-04

NORFOLK, Va. - A nonpartisan government watchdog says the military has made progress in protecting weapons systems from cyberattacks, but there's still more that could be done.

The report from the Government Accountability Office says that the Defense Department needs to consistently incorporate cybersecurity requirements into contract language.

The GAO pointed to contracts the agency reviewed that contained no cybersecurity requirements when they were awarded and only vague requirements added later.

The most recent report builds off a 2018 review by the GAO and lauds the progress that's been made, including enhanced cyber testing and additional guidance.

However, the GAO says additional requirements in contracts can ensure enhanced safety.

"Cybersecurity requirements should be defined in acquisition program contracts, and criteria should be established for accepting or rejecting the work and for how the government will verify that requirements have been met," the GAO recommended.

You can read the full report from the Government Accountability Office here.

