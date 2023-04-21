Yvette Davids nominated to be first female U.S. Naval Academy superintendent

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For the first time, a woman is expected to become superintendent of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis.

On Friday rear admiral Yvette Davids was nominated for the position.

If confirmed Davids would be promoted to the rank of vice admiral, and take command of the Naval Academy this summer.

Currently the Naval Academy is run by vice admiral Sean Buck, whose held the roll since 2019.

A 1989 Naval Academy graduate, Davids previously commanded two combat ships including the USS Curts which deployed to the Western Pacific and Arabian Gulf in support of Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom. In doing so she became the first Hispanic American woman to command a Navy warship.

Davids also served in various officer roles aboard USS San Jose, deploying in support of Desert Shield/Storm.