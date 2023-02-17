Millions in funding coming to affordable housing programs across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia Senators Tim Kaine (D) and Mark Warner (D) on Friday announced $54 million in federal funding to help improve affordable housing.

3 INVESTIGATES: Affordable housing crisis leads to historic rise in calls for help in Hampton Roads

In eastern Virginia, the Norfolk Housing and Redevelopment Authority is getting the most money—more than $10 million. Newport News will get more than $3 million and Portsmouth is getting more than $2 million.

They money can be used to fund a variety of measures, including economic programs and homeownership activities.

Here's the full breakdown. Cities in the News 3 viewing area are in bold.