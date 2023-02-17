Watch Now
Millions in funding coming to affordable housing programs across Hampton Roads

Posted at 5:06 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 17:06:10-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia Senators Tim Kaine (D) and Mark Warner (D) on Friday announced $54 million in federal funding to help improve affordable housing.

In eastern Virginia, the Norfolk Housing and Redevelopment Authority is getting the most money—more than $10 million. Newport News will get more than $3 million and Portsmouth is getting more than $2 million.

They money can be used to fund a variety of measures, including economic programs and homeownership activities.

Here's the full breakdown. Cities in the News 3 viewing area are in bold.

  • $14,273,592 for the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $10,336,316 for the Norfolk Housing & Redevelopment Authority
  • $4,824,916 for the Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $3,639,100 for the Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $2,129,956 for the Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $2,021,944 for the Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $1,679,717 for the Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $1,539,679 for the Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $1,528,841 for the Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $1,273,668 for the Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $1,210,188 for the Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $1,189,457 for the Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $1,154,475 for the Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $1,144,523 for the Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $998,220 for the Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $802,959 for the Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority
  • $783,482 for the Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $729,287 for the Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $672,297 for the Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $598,157 for the Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $597,603 for the Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $374,675 for the Williamsburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $285,899 for the Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $186,660 for the Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
  • $92,323 for the Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority
  • $6,835 for the Franklin Redevelopment & Housing Authority
