Millions in funding coming to affordable housing programs across Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia Senators Tim Kaine (D) and Mark Warner (D) on Friday announced $54 million in federal funding to help improve affordable housing.
3 INVESTIGATES: Affordable housing crisis leads to historic rise in calls for help in Hampton Roads
In eastern Virginia, the Norfolk Housing and Redevelopment Authority is getting the most money—more than $10 million. Newport News will get more than $3 million and Portsmouth is getting more than $2 million.
They money can be used to fund a variety of measures, including economic programs and homeownership activities.
Here's the full breakdown. Cities in the News 3 viewing area are in bold.
- $14,273,592 for the Richmond Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $10,336,316 for the Norfolk Housing & Redevelopment Authority
- $4,824,916 for the Roanoke Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $3,639,100 for the Newport News Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $2,129,956 for the Portsmouth Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $2,021,944 for the Alexandria Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $1,679,717 for the Chesapeake Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $1,539,679 for the Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $1,528,841 for the Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $1,273,668 for the Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $1,210,188 for the Petersburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $1,189,457 for the Lynchburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $1,154,475 for the Hopewell Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $1,144,523 for the Bristol Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $998,220 for the Hampton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $802,959 for the Cumberland Plateau Regional Housing Authority
- $783,482 for the Marion Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $729,287 for the Wytheville Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $672,297 for the Norton Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $598,157 for the Wise County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $597,603 for the Waynesboro Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $374,675 for the Williamsburg Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $285,899 for the Scott County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $186,660 for the Lee County Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- $92,323 for the Abingdon Redevelopment and Housing Authority
- $6,835 for the Franklin Redevelopment & Housing Authority