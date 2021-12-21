Minimum insurance coverage required for Virginia vehicles set to increase Jan. 1

RICHMOND - Heads up motorists! Beginning January 1, the minimum insurance coverage required for vehicles in Virginia will increase.

Coverage requirements for liability insurance are set to include an increase of $5,000 for the injury or death of one person.

Senate Bill 1182 raises the minimum insurance coverage requirements over the next three years to the following:



Liability Insurance Coverage Requirements Injury or death of one person Injury or death of two or more people Property damage Current requirements $25,000 $50,000 $20,000 Policies effective Jan. 1, 2022 through Dec. 31, 2024 $30,000 $60,000 $20,000 Policies effective on or after Jan. 1, 2025 $50,000 $100,000 $25,000

This bill applies to vehicle insurance policies issued or renewed on or after January 1, 2022.

To purchase license plates and title and register a vehicle in Virginia, one must ensure that the vehicle is covered by the minimum insurance requirements or pay the uninsured motor vehicle fee.

Those caught driving without insurance or who have not paid the uninsured fee will have their driving and vehicle registration privileges suspended.

A $600 noncompliance fee must be paid in order to have driving privileges reinstated plus file a Financial Responsibility Insurance Certificate (SR-22) with the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles for three years, and pay a reinstatement fee.

Drivers should contact their insurance to make sure they have the correct coverage on their vehicles.