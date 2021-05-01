Watch
Minimum wage increase in Virginia to go into effect this weekend

Virginia hourly minimum wage increasing from $7.25 to $9.50 per hour on Saturday
Posted at 4:00 PM, May 01, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- As of this weekend, those making minimum wage in Virginia will be seeing bigger paychecks.

A minimum wage increase, signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, will take effect on Saturday.

It will increase the minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 an hour.

The state’s minimum wage was set to increase in January 2021 but was delayed until May 1 over the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

