Minimum wage increase in Virginia to go into effect this weekend

RICHMOND, Va. -- As of this weekend, those making minimum wage in Virginia will be seeing bigger paychecks.

A minimum wage increase, signed by Gov. Ralph Northam, will take effect on Saturday.

It will increase the minimum wage from $7.25 to $9.50 an hour.

The state’s minimum wage was set to increase in January 2021 but was delayed until May 1 over the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.