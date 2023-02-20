'Miracle' dog who survived being shot in Richmond is 'living his best life'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Just over a month after the unthinkable happened in a South Richmond home, a dog shot by his owner is "living his best life," according to shelter officials.

Officers found 68-year-old Kathy Brashier and 49-year-old Lee Blair inside a home on Richdale Road on Saturday, Jan. 14. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The son shot his mother and his dog before killing himself, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

"Luca and his owner were shot in their home and not discovered for more than 20 hours. Sadly, his owner died," Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) officials posted two days later. "Diagnostics show bullet fragments around his head and neck but we can’t determine how much of the spine is affected without further imaging."

Luca the dog underwent emergency surgery at Virginia Veterinary Center and just over a week after he was shot, shelter officials said the German Shepherd was making miraculous progress and nearly ready to find his forever home.

Then staffers shared the amazing news just two weeks after he was rescued that Luca would be adopted by one of the officers who was on the scene that sad day.

"We are thrilled to announce that Luca has found his forever home! Luca was adopted by one of the RPD Officers who was on scene for this terribly sad case," RACC officials posted. "Luca and their golden Luna (we can’t make this up) are already fast friends! We are so grateful to have been able to save this beautiful dog."

Shelter officials posted another update about Luca on Sunday, Feb. 19, saying that the pup was "living his best life."

"The police officer who adopted Luca, brings him to work to visit his fellow second precinct colleagues. They are so grateful to see something good come out of that horrible case," RACC officials posted. "Thanks to each of you for your support and for loving Luca from afar. It’s truly a miracle he’s alive."

