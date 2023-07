PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police have located missing 13-year-old Ashlyn Nicole Arnold, according to a search party organizer.

On Friday, July 21, there was going to be a community search party for Arnold at Portsmouth City Park. It was called off shortly before then after it was confirmed that she had been located.

Arnold was reported as a runaway, according to Portsmouth police, on July 16.

We are working to confirm more details.

Stay with News 3 for updates.