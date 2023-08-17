Watch Now
Missing 16-year-old in Elizabeth City last seen on 700-block of N Road St.

Nijal Nelson
Elizabeth City Police
Posted at 1:40 PM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 13:40:28-04

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old that was last seen on August 15.

Nijal Nelson was last seen on Tuesday, around 10 p.m. in the 700-block of N Road St.

Nelson, according to police, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange Nike shorts, and gray Crocs, police stated.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.

