Missing 16-year-old in Elizabeth City last seen on 700-block of N Road St.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old that was last seen on August 15.

Nijal Nelson was last seen on Tuesday, around 10 p.m. in the 700-block of N Road St.

Nelson, according to police, is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, orange Nike shorts, and gray Crocs, police stated.

If anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321.