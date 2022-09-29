Watch Now
Missing 18-year-old Richmond woman last seen at hospital in June

Posted at 11:50 AM, Sep 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-29 11:50:59-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are asking for the public's help to find an 18-year-old woman last seen at Chippenham Hospital in June.

Chesterfield Police said Imani Coleman, of the 3800 Block of Greenbay Road in Richmond, Virginia, was reported missing by relatives on Sept. 23.

Police described Coleman as a Black female, about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 215 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Coleman's is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

