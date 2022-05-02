Missing 3-year-old in Chesapeake died, found face down in pond

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A child has died from her injuries after being found unresponsive and face down in a pond in Chesapeake.

Authorities were called to the 4300 block of Farringdon Way for a report of a missing 3-year-old child. After beginning their search, the child was found in a pond directly behind the residence.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The child died from her injuries Monday morning, May 2, 2022.

Child Protective Services was contacted.

The incident is still under investigation.

According to police, criminal charges could be pending depending on the outcome of the investigation.

