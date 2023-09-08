Missing 64-year-old who 'requires medication' missing out of Chesapeake: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department says they are requesting the public's help with locating a missing person.

The missing person is Torbert Gilliam. Gilliam also goes by the nickname "Abdullah", according to police.

Police describe Gilliam as a 64 year old black male, 5'06'' tall, 160 pounds, with gray hair and a scar on his forehead.

Gilliam was last seen on Sept. 4, walking on foot in the 5100 block of E. Virginia Beach Blvd. in Norfolk. He was reported missing by a family member on Friday, Sept. 8. Gilliam requires medication, police explained.

If anybody has any information that could assist with locating Torbert Gilliam, they are asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757)-382-6161.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.