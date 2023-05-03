Watch Now
MISSING: 73-year-old man with dementia last seen in Chesapeake, according to police

Chesapeake Police Dept.
Posted at 11:27 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 11:27:41-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is requesting the public's help with locating a missing person.

William Sellion, 73, has been missing since about 8:45 a.m., Wednesday.

Sellion was last seen in the Greenbrier area of the city near Kempsville Rd. and Butts Station Rd., police explained.

There are concerns for his safety because Sellion has dementia, according to police.

If anybody has any information that could assist with locating William Sellion, they are asked to contact the Chesapeake Police Department at (757)-382-6161.

