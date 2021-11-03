Missing 9-year-old Norfolk girl last seen October 29 considered endangered

NORFOLK, Va. - A 9-year-old girl is missing and considered endangered after she was last seen October 29.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has reported that missing 9-year-old Emiya Copeland, from Norfolk, is considered to be endangered due to her age.

Emiya was last seen wearing her school uniform, which is an orange shirt and khaki skirt. She was also wearing two different color sneakers, one red and one yellow.

News 3 has attempted to contact both Norfolk and State Police regarding Emiya's case, but they have not gotten back to us at this time with more information.

If you have any information regarding Emiya's whereabouts, please contact Norfolk Police at 757-664-7000.