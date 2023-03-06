Missing Avondale K-9 officer located after overnight search

GOODYEAR, AZ — Avondale police say a missing department K-9 officer has been located after an overnight search for the dog.

The department tweeted that the dog, named "Rico," was found just before 9 a.m. Monday morning near Litchfield and Main in Avondale.

***UPDATE***

K9 Rico has been found! A big thank-you to everyone who has assisted us this morning in locating Rico and getting him safely home! 💙🖤 pic.twitter.com/Xr948Yj04I — Avondale Police (@AZAvondalePD) March 6, 2023

The K-9 was reportedly spotted by a passer-by who happened to be an off-duty K-9 handler.

The handler was able to bring in Rico, according to police.

Officials say the K-9 has been reunited with his handler and is heading to the vet to be checked out.

The dog originally got away from his handler's home. How that happened is still being investigated.

Avondale police thanked everyone that assisted in locating the K-9 officer.