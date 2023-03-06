Watch Now
Missing Avondale K-9 officer located after overnight search

K9 officer "Rico" was found safely today after Avondale police called for the public's help in finding him.
Posted at 2:31 PM, Mar 06, 2023
GOODYEAR, AZ — Avondale police say a missing department K-9 officer has been located after an overnight search for the dog.

The department tweeted that the dog, named "Rico," was found just before 9 a.m. Monday morning near Litchfield and Main in Avondale.

The K-9 was reportedly spotted by a passer-by who happened to be an off-duty K-9 handler.

The handler was able to bring in Rico, according to police.

Officials say the K-9 has been reunited with his handler and is heading to the vet to be checked out.

The dog originally got away from his handler's home. How that happened is still being investigated.

Avondale police thanked everyone that assisted in locating the K-9 officer.

