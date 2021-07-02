Missing boaters found safe off Warwick River near Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and its port partners found two boaters who went missing near Newport News Friday morning.

One of the boaters' family members told watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Virginia that the boater was overdue coming back from his trip and was not responding to calls. The missing boater was reported to be with one other person and his dog.

Station Portsmouth launched a 45-foot Response Boat - Medium boat crew, and Air Station Elizabeth City launched a MH-60 Jayhawk Helicopter air crew to search for the boaters.

The Virginia Marine Resources Commission, the Newport News Fire Department, the James City Fire Department, the Suffolk Fire Department, the Fort Eustis Fire Department, Prince George and Surry County also conducted search efforts.

Station Portsmouth found the boat, along with its owner and his dog, beached near Morrison Creek. The second boater swam across the Warwick River and was able to walk to safety before calling emergency services.

“When boaters are overdue and missing, minutes and seconds can be the determining factor in life or death for those involved," said LT Micheal Brooks, Sector Virginia Command Duty Officer. "Float plans, EPIRBS, lifejackets and working communication devices are all gear that can get the Coast Guard to you quickly and accurately in emergencies. The cooperative efforts and quick action displayed by our partners remains the cornerstone of our success.”