Missing couple found dead in North Carolina newspaper office

NEWTON, N.C. — Police say a missing couple were found shot to death inside a North Carolina newspaper office.

Officers with the Newton Police Department and deputies with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office responded to calls Friday about the two missing people.

WJZY reported they were 55-year-old Cindy Hull and 58-year-old Larry Brigham.

Police were following up on leads around 11 p.m. when they found their cars parked outside The Observer News Enterprise on North College Avenue in Newton, police said, according to WBTV.

Inside the business, police said they found Hull and Brigham dead with gunshot wounds, WBTV reported.