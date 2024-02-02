Missing & endangered 74-year-old man last seen in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Police Dept. says they need help locating Joseph Bradley, who is currently considered "missing and endangered".

Bradley was last seen around 2:45 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 1, in the area of Grissom Library, which is located in the 300 block of Deshazor Drive.

He is described as a Black male, 74 years old, approximately 5'6'' to 5'7'' tall and roughly 160–170 pounds, according to police.

Police say he was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans with white shoes and a camouflage “bucket” style hat.

Bradley is considered endangered due to a medical condition.

Anyone who sees Bradley or knows his whereabouts is asked to call the Newport News Emergency Communications Center at (757)-247-2500.