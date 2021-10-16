Missing/Endangered Child Alert issued for 7-year-old Stafford Co. girl believed to be with mother

STAFFORD Co., Va. - Virginia State Police have issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for a 7-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Stafford County Thursday afternoon.

Rabi-Ah Jalloh was reported missing at 2:40 p.m. on Oct. 14. She is believed to be in extreme danger, and her last known location is unknown at this time.

Jalloh is described as a Black female who has black hair and brown eyes. She is about 4' tall and weighs about 70 lbs.

It is unknown what she was last seen wearing.

Authorities believe Rabi-Ah is with her mother, Mariatu Jalloh.

Mariatu, 37, is described as a Black female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is said to be 5'1" tall and weigh 160 lbs.

The two could possibly be traveling in a vehicle, but State Police were unable to provide a description.

If you have seen Rabi-Ah or Mariatu or know where they may be, you are asked to call the Stafford County Sheriff's Office at 540-658-4400. You can also visit Twitter.com/VSPalerts for more information.

Virginia State Police

Stay with News 3 for updates.