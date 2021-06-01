Missing, endangered man in need of medication, Hampton Police say

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man who is considered to be endangered.

Police say 59-year-old Steven Holifield was reported missing on Tuesday. He was last seen at his home in the 1800 block of Lotz Road.

Officials say Holifield has a medical condition.

Holifield is described as a Black man who is about 6'4" tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a hooded sweatshirt, that was possibly blue. Police say Holifield is balding with unkempt hair on the sides and wears a long beard that is sometimes braided.

If you've seen Holifield or know where he may be, you are asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111.

