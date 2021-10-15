Missing Newport News woman Ty'Nesha Taylor found safe out of state, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A woman who was reported missing out of Newport News has been found safe.

Newport News Police say 30-year-old Ty’Nesha Taylor was located out of state and is unharmed.

Police issued a missing persons report for Taylor on Sept. 22. Her mother told police she hadn't seen her daughter since Sept. 1.

On Sept. 25, Taylor's loved ones held a search party for her.

"We called the police immediately. We told them that she had a mental illness. We already fought with a hospital system that let her out numerous times," said Taylor's sister, Paquita Edmonds.

Her family said Taylor lives with bipolar schizophrenia and they've tried to get her the help she needs, but they said that the system failed her. They didn't believe she should have been released from the hospital, citing her declining health.

While friends showed up with signs in hand and matching t-shirts, Edmonds said they wanted to see more done by authorities.

"There's never coverage on minority people who are missing, who are hurt, who are lost. The system needs to change. We are as important as anybody else," she said during last month's search party. "We need some kind of alarm system that would cover people like my sister with disabilities, whether it be a physical or mental disability. This is not fair to our family. We do not want another Ty'Nesha Taylor to be out there."