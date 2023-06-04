Missing Richmond mother of 5 would never abandon her kids, sister says

RICHMOND, Va. -- Doris Brown disappeared on March 16, 2006. The mother of five children (4 girls and 1 boy) was last seen getting into a white vehicle with a man and possibly a woman, according to Richmond Police Missing Person's Detective Clarence Key.

The cold case has baffled her family and investigators for more than 17 years.

WTVR Yvonne Brown

"My sister would not abandon her children or cut off communication with us like that," Yvonne Brown told Crime Insider Jon Burkett and the Reopen the case Foundation,

Doris Brown had fallen on hard times according to Yvonne. She had been known to dabble with drugs and hop from motel to motel in Central Virginia.

"I pray every day that someone will come clean and say something," said Brown.

Provided to WTVR Doris Brown

Doris's last known address was on Venable Street in the city's East End. Yvonne last saw her sister at a bus stop near 22nd and P in the Mosby area. After learning of her disappearance, Yvonne says she set out and hung-up missing person posters all over the east end, but they were taken down as fast as she could put them up.

WTVR

Investigators tell us they have the names of those responsible for taking down the flyers and intend on following up with them in the near future.

"It is strange, it is odd , but like I said...those individuals were named in the initial report, and I plan on following up with them," said Key.

WTVR Richmond Police Missing Person's Detective Clarence Key

The family tells the Reopen the Case Foundation that they've come to grips with the grim reality that Doris is probably not alive. However, that doesn't mean they're giving up and part of the reason they reached out was to be given the voice and platform to let the public know they expect accountability for those responsible.

If you have information that can help Detective Clarence Key close this cold case, call 833-RTCFNVA or email the organization at tips@reopenthecase.org. Also check out various cases produced by the Reopen the Case Foundation by subscribing to their YouTube page or listening to their Podcasts on all available audio platforms.

