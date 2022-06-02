Missing woman's body found in James River in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- The body of Lauren Winstead, one of the two women who disappeared on Memorial Day in the James River, was discovered along the river in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon, according to Richmond Fire Capt. Robert Maass.

Winstead, 23, of Henrico, and Sarah Erway, 28, of Chesterfield, went underwater after they floated over the Bosher Dam.

Erway's body has not yet been discovered.

WTVR Lauren Winstead and Sarah Erway

Winstead's body was found just west of the Powhite Parkway bridge, about five miles from the Bosher Dam.

The women were with a larger group of friends when they went over the dam. Friends said they had attempted to get off the river earlier in the trip, but the current was too strong and carried the friends over the dam. The rest of the group survived.

River levels were above nine feet on Monday. Due to the high levels, people were not supposed to be on the river without a permit or life jacket.

This is a developing story.