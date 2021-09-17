Watch
Missy Elliott sits near the top of Rolling Stone's greatest songs list

Kathy Willens/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 23, 2003 file photo, Missy Elliott holds the Grammy for best female rap solo performance for the song "Scream a.k.a. Itchin'" at the 45th Annual Grammy Awards in New York. Elliott, one of rap’s greatest voices and also a songwriter and producer who has crafted songs for Beyonce and Whitney Houston, is one of the nominees for the 2019 Songwriters Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
Posted at 1:02 PM, Sep 17, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Add another honor to Portsmouth, Virginia native and music superstar Missy Elliott's list of accomplishments.

Elliott's 2001 hit 'Get Ur Freak On' was named one of the Top 10 songs of all-time by Rolling Stone.

The music publication recently updated its super popular and often debated Top 500 songs list.

The song was listed at #8, between 'Dreams' by Fleetwood Mac and 'Strawberry Fields Forever' by The Beatles.

"She didn’t obey any of the rules for female stars at the time. And her music didn’t obey rules either — nobody could duplicate the Missy-Tim mojo," Rolling Stone wrote. "Even after 20 years, it still sounds like the future."

Released in March 2001, 'Get Ur Freak On' peaked at #7 on the Billboard Top 100. In a 2010 update, Rolling Stone positioned Elliott's song at #466.

Elliott's 2000 hit song 'Work It' was ranked #56.

Other Virginians on the list include:

  • #195 Patsy Cline, 'Crazy'
  • #379 D’Angelo, 'Untitled (How Does It Feel)'
