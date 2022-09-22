Watch Now
News

Actions

Missy Elliott's foundation gifts Hampton U alumni association with $20K scholarship

Missy Elliott
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Missy Elliott is pictured during a ceremony to award her a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Missy Elliott
Posted at 7:49 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 19:49:59-04

HAMPTON, Va. - Local music legend, Missy Elliott, is giving back to Hampton University.

Missy Elliott's foundation has donated a gift of $20,000 to a Hampton University scholarship fund. The gift is going to the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association.

The money will be used to fund scholarships for Hampton University students to help cover tuition and fees.

The President of the Alumni Association says that the group will be forever grateful to Elliott and her foundation for the support.

“Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and we thought it fitting that her contribution allowed us to fund this important scholarship for students. We are so excited to able to help students with the funding this contribution will allow,” said George White, President of the Atlanta NHAA Chapter.

An event was held earlier this year and proceeds from that event are also being put toward the new Atlanta Chapter’s Current Use Scholarship fund.

Related: Missy Elliott to come to Portsmouth to celebrate street name change to 'Missy Elliott Blvd.'

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ZE26377-HamPhoto.jpg

Positively Hampton Roads

Making Strides in Hampton Roads: American Cancer Society to host events