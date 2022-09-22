Missy Elliott's foundation gifts Hampton U alumni association with $20K scholarship

HAMPTON, Va. - Local music legend, Missy Elliott, is giving back to Hampton University.

Missy Elliott's foundation has donated a gift of $20,000 to a Hampton University scholarship fund. The gift is going to the Atlanta Chapter of the National Hampton Alumni Association.

The money will be used to fund scholarships for Hampton University students to help cover tuition and fees.

The President of the Alumni Association says that the group will be forever grateful to Elliott and her foundation for the support.

“Missy Elliott hails from Portsmouth Virginia, and we thought it fitting that her contribution allowed us to fund this important scholarship for students. We are so excited to able to help students with the funding this contribution will allow,” said George White, President of the Atlanta NHAA Chapter.

An event was held earlier this year and proceeds from that event are also being put toward the new Atlanta Chapter’s Current Use Scholarship fund.

