MLB Pitch, Hit & Run youth competition comes to Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - On Saturday, July 23rd, Bayside PONY Baseball and Softball League will host a free youth baseball event for all Hampton Roads youth ages 7 to 14.

The Major League Baseball Pitch, Hit, and Run event will be held at Arrowhead Elementary School in Virginia Beach beginning at 10 a.m.

Participants have the chance to compete and earn a top spot in a Team Championship or National Finals, which will be held during the 2022 MLB World Series.

According to a release from Bayside PONY, PHR hasn't taken place in Hampton Roads in several years. Additionally, this event is the only PHR competition in the area this season.

“We want to provide every child in our community the opportunity to learn the components of playing baseball or softball in a supportive environment and to develop a love for the game,” said Lisa Matthews, President of the Bayside PONY Baseball and Softball League. “This free event opens those doors and allows kids to show their skills in a fun and friendly environment.”

Children will compete in either the baseball or softball division, divided into age groups 7-8, 9-10, 11-12 and 13-14. During Saturday's event, each child will compete in pitching/throwing, hitting (off a tee) and running.

To learn more about PHR or Bayside PONY, click here.