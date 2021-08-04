MOCA calling on local artists to submit their best artwork for 'Made in VA' art program

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Museum of Contemporary Art has been a stepping stone for new and aspiring artists to get their foot and name through the door.

It continues to provide opportunities for anyone interested, and one way currently is the museum’s "Made in VA" program.

The program is accepting entries from artists living in Virginia. Artists are encouraged to submit their best works such as a painting, sculpture, video or anything that is visual.

The museum's curator of education, Truly Matthews, said it is a great way to make yourself and your talents known.

"It's such a great opportunity. It's how we find artists for our community gallery space; how we find artists for our solo and group shows,” Matthews explained, “and you get your work looked at by someone prominent in the within the contemporary art world."

There is a $35 entry fee, and the deadline is Aug. 31. Entries can either be shipped or self-delivered to the museum.

More information and rules on the Made in VA program can be found on the MOCA’s website by clicking here.