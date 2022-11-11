Mockingbird recalls Single-to-Double strollers, eight cases of injured children were reported

On Thursday, a recall was issued for about 149,000 units of Mockingbird Single-to-Double strollers due to cracks in the product's stroller frame.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said there were 138 reports of consumers noticing cracks in the frame. In eight cases, children in the strollers were injured by getting cut, scratched or bruised by the faulty frame.

Consumers have been instructed to stop using the strollers immediately. Those who purchased the strollers can get a free frame reinforcement kit to remedy the broken frame.

The strollers are sold nationwide at Target and a variety on online retailers.

