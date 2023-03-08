Watch Now
How you can report financial or elder fraud

Posted at 4:06 PM, Mar 08, 2023
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The State of Virginia has resources available if you or a loved one are being targeted financially.

You can report possible cases of elder fraud to Virginia's adult protective services hotline by calling 1-888-832-3858. That number is free and available 24 hours a day.

Office for Aging Services: Abuse & Fraud
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: Reporting elder financial abuse
FROM WTKR: Former director of FBI & CIA warns others, speaks on being the target of elderly fraud

