How you can report financial or elder fraud

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The State of Virginia has resources available if you or a loved one are being targeted financially.

You can report possible cases of elder fraud to Virginia's adult protective services hotline by calling 1-888-832-3858. That number is free and available 24 hours a day.

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

Office for Aging Services: Abuse & Fraud

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau: Reporting elder financial abuse

