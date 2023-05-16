Watch Now
Should chocolate milk be banned from schools? The USDA is considering it.

Posted at 7:35 PM, May 16, 2023
(CNN) — Should chocolate milk be banned from school cafeterias? The U.S. Department of Agriculture is considering that question, and there are strong feelings on both sides.

At issue, is the added sugars in flavored milk. Some say it's contributing to rising levels of childhood obesity. Others argue taking chocolate milk of the menu will lead to kids drinking less milk which means the would lose out on calcium and other nutrients.

The USDA is expected to make the decision during the first part of next year.

It would impact nearly 30 million students in elementary and middle schools.

