More cameras are going up around Hampton Roads roadways

NORFOLK, Va. — More cameras are going up on streets around Hampton Roads.

Soon, 19 speed cameras will be going up in 10 school zones in Norfolk.

Among the first to get one is Larchmont Elementary School.

"Having people slow down is very desirable and if a speed camera is going to deter speeding and catch them and make it less frequent, then that's good," said Kristy Carlisle, a local parent.

The cameras are thanks to a 2020 law in Virginia that lets localities put up speed cameras up in school zones.

They're already up in Suffolk, Chesapeake, and Portsmouth.

Norfolk City Council members got briefed on them Tuesday.

"A camera is not as good as a crossing guard, but it helps in our mind and it's been shown to reduce speeds of vehicles going through a school zone," said John Stevenson, the city's director of transportation.

In Portsmouth, more cameras are coming there as well. The city council has voted to move forward with cameras on school bus stop arms.

In addition, there will be red light cameras at nine intersections with the exact intersections still being worked out.

While the cameras won't solve all the issues, they're a welcome addition when picking up kids from school.

"I don't think a camera will lower the noise level," said Carlisle. "People speeding on this road is definitely a problem and having kids, I would welcome a speed camera."

The cameras are expected to be up in the second quarter of 2024.

There will be a grace period before enforcement begins.