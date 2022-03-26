More than 1,000 children's handbags recalled due to violation of federal lead content ban

Kelly Wynne is recalling its Mama & Me MINI children's leather handbags due to a violation of a federal lead content ban.

The recalled handbags, which were sold online at Kelly Wynne and Nordstrom's websites for about $28, were sold in three different colors or color combinations: coral, coral/purple and taupe. The following SKU and UPC numbers combinations can be found on the order invoice: SKU MINI505 and UPC 850023783271; SKU MINI875 and UPC 850023783288; and SKU MINI500 and UPC 850023783288.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the handbags' metal zipper slider, zipper O-ring, D-ring, rivets and studs contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

About 1,050 units are affected by this recall.

If you purchased one of these handbags, you should immediately take it away from your children and contact either Kelly Wynne (if purchased at the Kelly Wynne website) or Nordstrom (if purchased at the Nordstrom website) for a full refund. Kelly Wynne and Nordstrom are contacting all known purchasers directly, and will provide prepaid shipping labels for consumers to return the recalled product for a full refund.