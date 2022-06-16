More than 1,500 seniors graduate from Norfolk Public Schools, receiving more than $60M in scholarship offerings

NORFOLK, Va. - Norfolk Public Schools' five high schools held in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2022 on Monday and Tuesday, with 1,551 seniors receiving diplomas over the two days.

Graduations for Maury High School, Granby High School, Norview High School, Booker T. Washington High School and Lake Taylor High School were held at Old Dominion University's Chartway Arena.

Nearly $62 million was awarded in scholarship offerings to this year's graduates, who will be attending more than 115 colleges and universities in the fall.

In addition, Booker T. Washington High School’s valedictorian, Ayana Askew, was named a Gates Scholar and a Presidential Scholar for the Arts.

“I am in awe of the accolades the Class of 2022 has earned,” said Superintendent Dr. Sharon I. Byrdsong. “These scholars were sophomores when they had to pivot to an online model of learning due to the coronavirus pandemic. They should be proud of what they have accomplished and feel confident of what they can do as they go out into the world.”

Congratulations, class of '22!