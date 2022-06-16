More than $13K of fuel stolen from Virginia Beach gas station, according to police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Virginia Beach Police are investigating an incident where individuals reportedly hacked into a gas station pump and stole more than $13,600 worth of gas.

Police say this happened at the CITGO gas station on 1405 North Great Neck Road in Virginia Beach.

They said the individuals used a remote device to hack the pump and steal over 400 gallons of fuel in the span of a few hours. The devices allowed them to bypass the computer and not register the sale.

Police said the business owner was aware he was missing fuel but didn't understand how it was happening.

As police were patrolling the area, the officers on the midnight shift noticed an unusual amount of people stopping by the gas station after hours.

As police started investigating, they found a social media post that read: "Gas fill up tonight at 11 p.m. Don't be late and spread the word. All gas, half off DM me for addy. Gas fill ups."

The post caught the attention of VBPD and validated what they saw happening at the gas station. They approached the individuals at the CITGO, who were later detained and interviewed.

VBPD's investigation revealed the individuals were receiving payment through CashApp and turning on the pumps via their device.

The gas station owner confirmed to police that he had noticed missing fuel, the week prior, but didn't understand how.

He revealed that he lost $13,600 in gas in one week in addition to the 600 gallons of gas that were taken that evening.

Police are working to learn if this happened at any other local stations.

This is an ongoing story that News 3 will continue to update, tune into News 3 at 4 for the latest.