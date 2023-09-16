More than $15,000 worth of narcotics found, man arrested in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Drug task force agents arrested a man wanted for drug-related charges at a Wawa in Lightfoort.

Around 5:50 p.m. on Sept. 15, James City County Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force Agents found wanted 40-year-old Miguel Holmes of Hampton and searched his vehicle, according to JCC press release. The agents found approximately 30 grams of heroin, 15 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately 132 grams of powder cocaine.

JCC says the value of the narcotics exceeds $15,000.

Holmes faces faces three charges out of James City County related to the Manufacture, Sale, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.